Patel Engineering standalone net profit rises 2.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.12% to Rs 1224.49 croreNet profit of Patel Engineering rose 2.58% to Rs 69.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.12% to Rs 1224.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1082.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1224.491082.44 13 OPM %12.9714.90 -PBDT118.56128.60 -8 PBT92.26102.83 -10 NP69.6167.86 3
