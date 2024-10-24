Diamines & Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 27.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.66% to Rs 19.19 croreNet profit of Diamines & Chemicals declined 27.86% to Rs 2.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.66% to Rs 19.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.1919.92 -4 OPM %18.7625.10 -PBDT4.365.56 -22 PBT3.484.88 -29 NP2.463.41 -28
