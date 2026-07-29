Divis Laboratories Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 7750.5, up 4.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 16.55% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% drop in NIFTY and a 14.13% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

Divis Laboratories Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7750.5, up 4.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has risen around 17.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25998.85, up 1.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7772.5, up 4.24% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 16.55% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% drop in NIFTY and a 14.13% drop in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 73.99 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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