Welspun Corp Ltd soars 3.13%, rises for third straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 1694.5, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 79.96% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% gain in NIFTY and a 34.62% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Welspun Corp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1694.5, up 3.13% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. Welspun Corp Ltd has added around 11.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Welspun Corp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12400.25, up 2.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 58.78 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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