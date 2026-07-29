Sun TV Network Ltd spurts 4.56%

Sun TV Network Ltd is quoting at Rs 512.8, up 4.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.69% in last one year as compared to a 2.59% drop in NIFTY and a 2.94% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Sun TV Network Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 512.8, up 4.56% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 24210.65. The Sensex is at 77537, up 1%. Sun TV Network Ltd has dropped around 0.53% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Sun TV Network Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 6.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1558.6, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.22 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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