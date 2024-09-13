Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Aegis Logistics Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, BLS International Services Ltd and Ajanta Pharma Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 September 2024.
Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd lost 4.39% to Rs 1310 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 21074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26482 shares in the past one month.
 
Aegis Logistics Ltd crashed 4.34% to Rs 801. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17945 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33779 shares in the past one month.
Prism Johnson Ltd tumbled 3.92% to Rs 211. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.
BLS International Services Ltd pared 3.91% to Rs 439.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.91 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.87 lakh shares in the past one month.
Ajanta Pharma Ltd dropped 3.38% to Rs 3275. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8054 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9591 shares in the past one month.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

