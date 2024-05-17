Business Standard
Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 53.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 20.16% to Rs 2684.78 crore
Net profit of Endurance Technologies rose 53.99% to Rs 210.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.16% to Rs 2684.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2234.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.89% to Rs 680.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 479.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.32% to Rs 10240.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8804.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2684.782234.34 20 10240.878804.05 16 OPM %14.5012.77 -12.9711.77 - PBDT403.04298.23 35 1370.941061.12 29 PBT274.82176.67 56 896.95639.54 40 NP210.15136.47 54 680.49479.58 42
First Published: May 17 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

