Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 3.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Dodla Dairy consolidated net profit rises 3.61% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 1018.82 crore

Net profit of Dodla Dairy rose 3.61% to Rs 65.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 63.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 1018.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 997.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1018.82997.62 2 OPM %9.119.65 -PBDT103.36104.98 -2 PBT82.7786.27 -4 NP65.6763.38 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

