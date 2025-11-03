Monday, November 03, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AWL Agri Business consolidated net profit declines 21.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 21.74% to Rs 17604.57 crore

Net profit of AWL Agri Business declined 21.32% to Rs 244.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 311.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 21.74% to Rs 17604.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14460.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales17604.5714460.45 22 OPM %3.914.26 -PBDT419.95494.30 -15 PBT312.92401.87 -22 NP244.72311.02 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

