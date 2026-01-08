Allied Blenders appoints Scotch whisky specialist Dr. Martin Leonard as Consultant
Allied Blenders and Distillers announced the appointment of globally renowned Scotch whisky specialist Dr. Martin Leonard as Consultant. In this role, he is advising the company on commissioning of the Malt Distillery and on its single malt whisky initiative, further strengthening ABD's technical expertise as it advances its premium whisky portfolio.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:36 AM IST