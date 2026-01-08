Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Allied Blenders appoints Scotch whisky specialist Dr. Martin Leonard as Consultant

Allied Blenders appoints Scotch whisky specialist Dr. Martin Leonard as Consultant

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Allied Blenders and Distillers announced the appointment of globally renowned Scotch whisky specialist Dr. Martin Leonard as Consultant. In this role, he is advising the company on commissioning of the Malt Distillery and on its single malt whisky initiative, further strengthening ABD's technical expertise as it advances its premium whisky portfolio.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:36 AM IST

