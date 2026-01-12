Monday, January 12, 2026 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Domestic fish output up more than 100% over last decade

Domestic fish output up more than 100% over last decade

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying stated that domestic Fish production has increased to 197.75 lakh tonnes in FY 2024-25 from 95.79 lakh tonnes fish production in FY 2013-14 increasing a significant 106%. Average aquaculture productivity has increased to 4.77 tonnes per hectare. Indian seafood exports have witnessed an impressive growth as we exported 16.98 Lakh tons of seafood worth Rs Rs 62,408 crore during 2023-24. Under various schemes and programs implemented since 2014-15 by the Department of Fisheries, GoI, 74.66 lakh employment opportunities (both direct and indirect) have been generated.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex drops 353 pts; media shares decline for 3rd day

Sensex drops 353 pts; media shares decline for 3rd day

Barometers drift lower in early trade; VIX surges 8.07%

Barometers drift lower in early trade; VIX surges 8.07%

GIFT Nifty indicates red opening for key indices

GIFT Nifty indicates red opening for key indices

INR lingers beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark

INR lingers beyond Rs 90 per dollar mark

KP Green Engineering secures telecom infra work orders of Rs 819 cr

KP Green Engineering secures telecom infra work orders of Rs 819 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayBCCL IPO GMPH-1B, H-4 Visa Holder WarningSenior Citizen FD Rates in Jan 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran ProtestsPM Modi Friedrich MerzPersonal Finance