Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 1.97%, rises for third straight session

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd soars 1.97%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1280.7, up 1.97% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.39% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% gain in NIFTY and a 3.11% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22253.75, up 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.63 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.74 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1280.5, up 1.68% on the day. Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd is down 4.39% in last one year as compared to a 4.39% gain in NIFTY and a 3.11% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 15.21 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

