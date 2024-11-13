Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Droneacharya Aerial bags contract for providing drone consultancy services worth $1.75 mn

Droneacharya Aerial bags contract for providing drone consultancy services worth $1.75 mn

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations said that it has secured a master contract worth $1.75 million (Rs 14.80 crore) for specialized drone consultancy services from American Blast Systems (ABS), California, USA.

This contract demonstrates DroneAcharya's commitment to penetrating the U.S. market with customized solutions and marks a new chapter in cross-continental collaboration, the company said in a statement.

DroneAcharya will design eight drones targeting distinct applications, including toy drones for children, law enforcement drones for crowd monitoring, AI and thermal scanning, agricultural drones for spraying and seed bombing, FPV (first person view) drones, and survey drones equipped with GPS.

The partnership between DroneAcharya and ABS will see co-production and certification of these eight products in the U.S., thereby reinforcing the market position of both companies in the American drone landscape.

 

Prateek Srivastava, founder & managing director of DroneAcharya, said: This contract represents a significant step forward in our mission to establish a presence in the U.S. drone industry. By aligning our services with ABSs vision, we are materializing our partnership and bringing our plans into actionable outcomes.

The company has also announced its earnings for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

More From This Section

Swiggy makes muted debut

Swiggy makes muted debut

Swiggy IPO ends with 3.59x subscription

Swiggy IPO ends with 3.59x subscription

ACME Solar Holdings IPO ends with 2.75x subscription

ACME Solar Holdings IPO ends with 2.75x subscription

Ashoka Buildcon gains after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 462 cr

Ashoka Buildcon gains after Q2 PAT soars to Rs 462 cr

Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Latteys Industries consolidated net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Droneacharya Aerial Innovations has reported 61.9% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.51 crore despite a 28.8% increase in net sales to Rs 26.90 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024 as compared with the same period last year.

Profit before tax for the period under review was Rs 2.43 crore, which is lower by 54.5% from Rs 5.34 crore recorded in the six months ended on 30 September 2023.

Following the result announcement, the stock tumbled 16.81% to currently trade at Rs 113.10 on the BSE.

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations is engaged in the main operations of the company are imparting the drone operation training, drone supply and maintenance services and management consultancy and training services.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

biden xinping

Diminished Biden heads to APEC summit in Peru, overshadowed by China's Xi

Swiggi

​Analysts prefer Swiggy over Zomato for the long term; here's why

Manipur

Centre rushes 20 additional CAPF companies to Manipur after fresh violence

Mutual funds (MFs) are gearing up with offerings centered on the ‘quality' theme, as this investment approach is expected to rebound following three years of underperformance compared to the ‘value' theme.

Index Funds are the go-to choice for India's young investors, shows survey

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: Executive can't become judge, says Supreme Court on 'bulldozer justice'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon