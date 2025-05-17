Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.33 crore

Net profit of Stellant Securities (India) rose 500.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 258.33% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 302.22% to Rs 1.81 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.330 0 1.810.45 302 OPM %66.670 -89.5077.78 - PBDT0.250.03 733 1.670.36 364 PBT0.250.03 733 1.670.36 364 NP0.180.03 500 1.290.36 258

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India Glycols standalone net profit rises 33.41% in the March 2025 quarter

India Glycols standalone net profit rises 33.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 39.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 39.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 5.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 5.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon