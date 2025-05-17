Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dai-ichi Karkaria standalone net profit rises 391.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria standalone net profit rises 391.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 109.76% to Rs 70.06 crore

Net profit of Dai-ichi Karkaria rose 391.00% to Rs 4.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 109.76% to Rs 70.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 61.30% to Rs 6.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 37.85% to Rs 181.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.0633.40 110 181.38131.58 38 OPM %11.528.35 -7.974.78 - PBDT9.073.61 151 17.099.50 80 PBT6.531.32 395 6.940.27 2470 NP4.911.00 391 6.1815.97 -61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Stellant Securities (India) standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the March 2025 quarter

India Glycols standalone net profit rises 33.41% in the March 2025 quarter

India Glycols standalone net profit rises 33.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Intense Technologies consolidated net profit declines 9.33% in the March 2025 quarter

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 39.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Pondy Oxides & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 39.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 5.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon