Duropack standalone net profit declines 54.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 10.58 croreNet profit of Duropack declined 54.95% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales10.588.81 20 OPM %10.2110.22 -PBDT1.091.68 -35 PBT0.751.44 -48 NP0.501.11 -55
