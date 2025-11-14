LKP Finance standalone net profit declines 66.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs -7.45 croreNet profit of LKP Finance declined 66.91% to Rs 5.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 15.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales reported to Rs -7.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales-7.4516.05 PL OPM %173.4291.53 -PBDT4.6214.58 -68 PBT3.2514.57 -78 NP5.0315.20 -67
