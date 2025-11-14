Supertex Industries standalone net profit rises 10.71% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.34% to Rs 20.66 croreNet profit of Supertex Industries rose 10.71% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.34% to Rs 20.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales20.6612.42 66 OPM %8.137.00 -PBDT1.020.24 325 PBT0.840.05 1580 NP0.620.56 11
