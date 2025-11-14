Energy Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 1164.10% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.63% to Rs 923.10 croreNet profit of Energy Infrastructure Trust rose 1164.10% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.63% to Rs 923.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 999.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales923.10999.32 -8 OPM %40.7533.01 -PBDT254.05232.43 9 PBT24.682.04 1110 NP24.651.95 1164
