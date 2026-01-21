India and EU are on cusp of historic FTA, says European Commission President

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen has said that India and the European Union (EU) are on the cusp of signing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), describing it as the mother of all agreements. In her address at the World Economic Forum (WEF), she said that after Davos, the next weekend, she will travel to India. There is still work to do. But we are on the cusp of a historic trade agreement. Some call it the mother of all deals, she said. One that would create a market of 2 billion people, accounting for almost a quarter of global GDP. And, crucially, that would provide a first-mover advantage for Europe with one of the world's fastest growing and most dynamic continents. Europe wants to do business with the growth centres of today and the economic powerhouses of this century. From Latin America to the Indo Pacific and far beyond, Europe will always choose the world. And the world is ready to choose Europe, she further noted.

