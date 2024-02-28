Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

EaseMyTrip forges strategic partnership with Zaggle

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
To deliver integrated travel and expense management solutions
EaseMyTrip announced a strategic partnership with Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, a SaaS FinTech player that provides spend management products and solutions to corporates to deliver integrated travel and expense management solutions.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
EaseMyTrip's Corporate clients will now get seamless access to Zaggle's EMS platform that provides end-to-end travel and expense management solutions which includes right from booking flights, hotels, and other travel arrangements to managing the expense process incurred during the travel.
By integrating travel booking functionality with expense reporting capabilities, the partnership offers streamlined workflow, ensures compliance with corporate policies, and provides real-time visibility into travel expenditure. There is a strong connection between corporate travel and the demand for robust expense management solutions because corporate travel is driving demand with increased travel volume, focus on cost control, improved traveller experience with modern expense management solutions offering user-friendly interfaces, mobile apps, and automated processes, streamlining expense reporting, and improving the overall travel experience for employees.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

One 97 Communications drops for third day; stock down over 77% from IPO price

Paytm hits the floor after RBI places restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank

Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank; soundbox, card machines to work beyond Mar 15

Paytm hits the roof on partnership with Axis Bank; RBI extends deadline for restrictions

Nifty above 21,800 level; IT shares in demand

Vodafone Idea board OKs raising equity funds up to Rs 20,000 crore

Benchmarks trade flat; Nifty around 22,200 level

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Slips 0.43%

Vedanta Ltd Surges 2.62%

Gensol Electric Vehicles receives ARAI certification for its electric vehicle

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LivePankaj Udhas DeathRajya Sabha polls LIVECrakk Box Office Collection Day 4Gold Price TodayBade Miyan Chote MiyanBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon