Edelweiss Retail Finance standalone net profit declines 84.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.88% to Rs 16.17 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 48.15% to Rs 14.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.84% to Rs 107.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 128.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Edelweiss Retail Finance declined 84.90% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.88% to Rs 16.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.16.1720.70107.03128.7064.87106.4358.0479.201.379.6620.8138.160.739.4618.1837.101.067.0214.4127.79