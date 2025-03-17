EFC Group acquires 26,500 sq.ft. commercial office space in Pune

EFC Group has purchased two floors admeasuring approx 26,500 square feet of commercial office space at prime location in Pune with a capacity over 600 seats.
The company said, "This acquisition represents a major milestone in the expansion of our serviced office portfolio and underscores EFC Group's leadership in the managed office sector across India. The new property will be pivotal in reinforcing our market position and exemplifies our steadfast commitment to operational excellence and market leadership."
