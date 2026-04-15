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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Apr 15 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Hexa Tradex Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Secmark Consultancy Ltd and R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 April 2026.

Hexa Tradex Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Secmark Consultancy Ltd and R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 April 2026.

Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd lost 7.71% to Rs 1624.7 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11836 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1379 shares in the past one month.

 

Hexa Tradex Ltd crashed 7.69% to Rs 161.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 235 shares in the past one month.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd tumbled 7.06% to Rs 22. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7167 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2084 shares in the past one month.

Secmark Consultancy Ltd fell 6.10% to Rs 125.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2000 shares in the past one month.

R M Drip & Sprinklers Systems Ltd plummeted 4.99% to Rs 24.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Apr 15 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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