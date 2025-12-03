Electronica Finance standalone net profit declines 36.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 0.43% to Rs 145.14 croreNet profit of Electronica Finance declined 36.40% to Rs 9.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.43% to Rs 145.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 144.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales145.14144.52 0 OPM %53.9152.32 -PBDT16.9923.75 -28 PBT13.0820.17 -35 NP9.3314.67 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content