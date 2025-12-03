Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 95.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 48.25% to Rs 1996.21 croreNet profit of Muthoot Fincorp rose 95.95% to Rs 388.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 198.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.25% to Rs 1996.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1346.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1996.211346.51 48 OPM %63.4063.35 -PBDT578.18318.19 82 PBT519.70264.92 96 NP388.31198.17 96
