Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) standalone net profit declines 89.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.73% to Rs 13.41 croreNet profit of Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) declined 89.95% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.73% to Rs 13.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.4116.30 -18 OPM %8.8731.35 -PBDT0.874.81 -82 PBT0.544.48 -88 NP0.444.38 -90
