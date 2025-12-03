Bhilangana Hydro Power standalone net profit declines 11.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 25.20 croreNet profit of Bhilangana Hydro Power declined 11.96% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 25.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.2026.55 -5 OPM %74.4476.27 -PBDT20.0620.71 -3 PBT18.9719.33 -2 NP18.5521.07 -12
