Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhilangana Hydro Power standalone net profit declines 11.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Bhilangana Hydro Power standalone net profit declines 11.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales decline 5.08% to Rs 25.20 crore

Net profit of Bhilangana Hydro Power declined 11.96% to Rs 18.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 5.08% to Rs 25.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales25.2026.55 -5 OPM %74.4476.27 -PBDT20.0620.71 -3 PBT18.9719.33 -2 NP18.5521.07 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 95.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 95.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Runit Investments Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Runit Investments Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) standalone net profit declines 89.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Bormah Jan Tea Company (1936) standalone net profit declines 89.95% in the September 2025 quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities

GIFT Nifty indicates flat opening for equities

R P P Infra secures Rs 26-cr highway order in Tamil Nadu

R P P Infra secures Rs 26-cr highway order in Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBigg Boss voting trendManipur GST Amendment BillH-1B Visa ScamAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon