Electronics Mart India consolidated net profit rises 12.30% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.79% to Rs 1524.23 croreNet profit of Electronics Mart India rose 12.30% to Rs 40.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 36.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.79% to Rs 1524.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1327.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.80% to Rs 183.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 122.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.42% to Rs 6285.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5445.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
