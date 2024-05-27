Juniper Hotels consolidated net profit rises 216.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.45% to Rs 245.28 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 23.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 817.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 666.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Juniper Hotels rose 216.09% to Rs 46.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.45% to Rs 245.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.