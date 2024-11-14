Elnet Technologies standalone net profit declines 6.51% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.80% to Rs 6.03 croreNet profit of Elnet Technologies declined 6.51% to Rs 4.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.80% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales6.036.76 -11 OPM %67.5069.67 -PBDT6.396.70 -5 PBT6.026.28 -4 NP4.454.76 -7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content