Emami Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Emami Ltd is quoting at Rs 392.55, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.27% in last one year as compared to a 4.38% slide in NIFTY and a 12.78% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Emami Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 392.55, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 23467.1. The Sensex is at 74624.13, up 0.48%.Emami Ltd has eased around 13.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Emami Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48247.7, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 20.42 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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