Embassy Developments to consider fund raising by way of NCD issuance

On 29 January 2026

The board of Embassy Developments is scheduled to be held on 29 January 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures, in one or more tranches, through such permissible mode(s) and/or method(s) as may be considered appropriate, subject to applicable regulatory and/or statutory approvals.

