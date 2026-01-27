PVR Inox board approves divestment of its stake in Zea Maize

At meeting held on 26 January 2026

The board of PVR Inox in its meeting held on 26 January 2026 has approved the sale of its entire shareholding in its subsidiary, Zea Maize (ZMPL), which owns the brand 4700BC (consisting of 93.27% of the paid-up equity share capital of ZMPL), to Marico for a consideration of Rs 226.8 crore. The company has also entered into definitive agreements for transfer of said equity shares to Marico.

Upon completion of the said sale, ZMPL would cease to be a subsidiary of the Company. ZMPL is neither a material subsidiary of the Company nor listed on any stock exchange.

