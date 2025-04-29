Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 76.34% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 90.34% to Rs 6.70 croreNet profit of Enbee Trade & Finance rose 76.34% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 90.34% to Rs 6.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 217.31% to Rs 4.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 92.49% to Rs 19.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.703.52 90 19.7310.25 92 OPM %50.0042.61 -64.6244.88 - PBDT2.230.87 156 8.632.86 202 PBT2.090.50 318 8.062.12 280 NP1.640.93 76 4.951.56 217
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content