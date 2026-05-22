Engineers India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, Central Bank of India, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2026.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd, Central Bank of India, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd and GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 May 2026.

Engineers India Ltd lost 8.75% to Rs 216.35 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ganesha Ecosphere Ltd tumbled 7.26% to Rs 969.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81481 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12740 shares in the past one month.

Central Bank of India crashed 7.17% to Rs 31.48. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.5 lakh shares in the past one month.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd pared 7.12% to Rs 1013.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 89891 shares in the past one month.

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd plummeted 6.76% to Rs 108.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.28 lakh shares in the past one month.

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