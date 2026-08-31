Entero Healthcare Solutions corrects after sharp rally
Entero Healthcare Solutions fell 1.96% to Rs 1,773.20 on Monday after gaining 30.42% over the past seven trading sessions.The stock has risen 49.81% in the past one month and 48.08% in the past three months.
Recent bulk deals showed significant buying activity in the stock. 3P Investment Managers, founded and managed by veteran fund manager Prashant Jain, acquired a 2.50% stake in the company through bulk deals on 24 August 2026.
Two funds managed by 3P Investment Managers, 3P India Equity Fund 1M and 3P India Equity Fund 1, bought a combined 10,88,500 shares at Rs 1,377.80 each. The transactions were valued at around Rs 150.04 crore and represented a 2.50% stake in Entero Healthcare's paid-up equity capital.
The shares were acquired from Prasid Uno Family Trust, according to transaction details. As of June 2026, Surbhi Singh, through Prasid Uno Family Trust, held 45,50,320 shares, representing a 10.45% stake in Entero Healthcare.
Entero Healthcare Solutions is engaged in the distribution and marketing of pharmaceutical products, surgical products and other allied services.
On a consolidated basis, Entero Healthcare Solutions' net profit rose 37.27% to Rs 38.16 crore on a 38.23% increase in net sales to Rs 1,940.50 crore in Q1 June 2026 over Q1 June 2025.
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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 1:50 PM IST