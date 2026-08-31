Bharat Global Developers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Next Mediaworks Ltd, Diffusion Engineers Ltd, Kalyani Forge Ltd and Lancer Containers Lines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 August 2026.

Next Mediaworks Ltd, Diffusion Engineers Ltd, Kalyani Forge Ltd and Lancer Containers Lines Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 August 2026.

Bharat Global Developers Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 121.58 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28158 shares in the past one month.

Next Mediaworks Ltd surged 17.11% to Rs 5.27. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4728 shares in the past one month.

Diffusion Engineers Ltd soared 14.25% to Rs 468.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14532 shares in the past one month.

Kalyani Forge Ltd advanced 14.25% to Rs 873.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 644 shares in the past one month.

Lancer Containers Lines Ltd added 13.62% to Rs 13.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

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