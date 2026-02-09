Enviro Infra Engineers consolidated net profit rises 10.11% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.04% to Rs 250.02 crore

Net profit of Enviro Infra Engineers rose 10.11% to Rs 40.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 36.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.04% to Rs 250.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 247.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.250.02247.4527.1021.8066.2150.8458.2248.3240.4136.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News