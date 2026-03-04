Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Khadi and Village Industries Commission recorded a historic annual turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in FY25

Khadi and Village Industries Commission recorded a historic annual turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in FY25

Last Updated : Mar 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
The hand-spun and hand-woven fabric khadi is a symbol of economic resilience, and every purchase directly strengthens local businesses and contributes to a self-reliant India. Khadi and Village Industries Commission recorded a historic annual turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore in 2024-25, generating employment for 1.94 crore individuals. The khadi fabric is a symbol of economic resilience, and every purchase directly strengthens local businesses and contributes to a self-reliant India, Khadi and Village Industries Commission CEO Roop Rashi has said, according to media reports.

First Published: Mar 04 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

