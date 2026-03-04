Wednesday, March 04, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Infosys rises on pact to deepen collaboration with Intel to accelerate enterprise-scale AI deployment

Mar 04 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Infosys added 1.06% to Rs 1301.85 after the company announced the next phase of strategic collaboration with Intel to help enterprises transition AI initiatives from pilot stages to scaled production deployments.

The partnership integrates Infosys Topaz Fabric, the companys agentic AI services suite, with Intels high-performance compute stack, including Intel Xeon processors, Intel Gaudi AI accelerators, and Intel AI PCs.

The partnership integrates Intels high-performance, energy-efficient compute platforms with Infosys Topaz Fabric, the companys purpose-built AI services suite designed to unify infrastructure, models, data, and workflows into an enterprise-ready AI ecosystem.

The collaboration focuses on co-designing and optimizing AI workloads across Intel Xeon processors, Intel Gaudi AI accelerators, and Intel AI PCs.

 

The companies are targeting right-sizedAI architectures that balance performance, security, and total cost of ownership, with particular emphasis on mission-critical enterprise use cases such as IT operations, developer productivity, and automation workflows.

By combining hardware-level optimization with platform-led services integration, Infosys stated that it intends to positioning itself deeper in clients AI infrastructure stack, potentially strengthening long-term deal stickiness and improving revenue visibility in AI-led transformation programs.

Salil Parekh, chief executive officer, Infosys, said: Our collaboration with Intel reflects Infosys commitment to embedding AI deeply and responsibly across enterprise operations.

By bringing together Intels compute leadership and the capabilities of Infosys Topaz, we are enabling enterprises to unlock AI value at scale securely, cost-effectively, and with clear business impact.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The company reported a 9.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore on a 2.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

Apollo Micro Systems secures multiple orders worth Rs 73.32 cr

Nifty slides below 24,400 level; metal shares lose sheen

AGI Infra's board OKs QIP issue; floor price set at Rs 274.825

Godrej Properties secures bid land parcel in Kolkata with revenue potential of Rs 1,650 crore

Ruby Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

