Euro off six-week low against US dollar
Euro rose yesterday from a six-week low against the US dollar amid supportive economic cues. Eurozone investor confidence improved to a six-month high in January, a survey conducted by the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday. The Sentix investor confidence edged up to -1.8 in January from -6.2 in December. The improvement was driven by expectations, which rose to 10.0 from 4.8. This pushed up EUR/USD pair after recent array of losses and it currently quotes at 1.1692, down 0.13% on the day. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 105.44, down marginally on the day after testing lows of 105.30 in early moves.
First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST