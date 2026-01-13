Tuesday, January 13, 2026 | 01:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Euro off six-week low against US dollar

Last Updated : Jan 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Euro rose yesterday from a six-week low against the US dollar amid supportive economic cues. Eurozone investor confidence improved to a six-month high in January, a survey conducted by the behavioral research institute Sentix showed on Monday. The Sentix investor confidence edged up to -1.8 in January from -6.2 in December. The improvement was driven by expectations, which rose to 10.0 from 4.8. This pushed up EUR/USD pair after recent array of losses and it currently quotes at 1.1692, down 0.13% on the day. On NSE, EUR/INR futures are quoting at 105.44, down marginally on the day after testing lows of 105.30 in early moves.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Oriental Hotels gains as Q3 PAT rises 44% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Lotus Chocolate tanks as Q3 PAT plunges 96% to Rs 0.14 cr

Nifty below 25,750; auto shares slide

Va Tech Wabag bags water treatment order for Bina Petchem and Refinery Expansion Project

Digitalisation has expanded access to financial services while creating new categories of risk, says RBI Deputy Governor

First Published: Jan 13 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

