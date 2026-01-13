Oriental Hotels gains as Q3 PAT rises 44% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Oriental Hotels rallied 3.86% to Rs 116.95 after its consolidated net profit jumped 44.08% to Rs 20.69 crore on a 14.23% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 139.25 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax grew 7.27% to Rs 26.68 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 24.87 crore posted in the year-ago period.

Total expenses increased 8.79% to Rs 109.56 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 100.7 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of materials consumed was Rs 13.70 crore (up 10.04% YoY), employee benefits expense stood at Rs 26.68 crore (up 7.27% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 3.52 crore (down 22.80% YoY) during the period under review.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit jumped 44.60% to Rs 20.23 crore on 14.23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 138.63 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Oriental Hotels (OHL) is an associate company of The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL). The company has seven hotels Taj Coromandel, Chennai Taj Fishermans Cove Resort & Spa, Chennai Taj Malabar Resort & Spa, Cochin, Vivanta Coimbatore, Vivanta Mangalore; Gateway Madurai and Gateway Coonoor.

