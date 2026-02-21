Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 11:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fedbank Financial Services allots 21,750 equity shares under ESOS

Fedbank Financial Services allots 21,750 equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
Fedbank Financial Services has allotted 21,750 equity shares under ESOS on 20 February 2026. As a result of the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company is increased from Rs. 3,74,10,35,380/- consisting of 37,41,03,538 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each to Rs. 3,74,12,52,880/- consisting of 37,41,25,288 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

