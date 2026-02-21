Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank allots 13.60 lakh equity shares under ESOS

HDFC Bank allots 13.60 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST
HDFC Bank has allotted 13,60,302 equity shares to the employees of the Bank pursuant to exercise of Options/RSU's under its Employees Stock Options Scheme (ESOS).

The paid-up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from 15,38,80,85,056 equity shares of Re 1/- each to 15,38,94,45,358 equity shares of Re 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

WeWork India proposes to add 3,100 desks in Bengaluru by Sept'26

WeWork India proposes to add 3,100 desks in Bengaluru by Sept'26

Board of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries allots 60,952 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Board of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries allots 60,952 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Benchmarks end higher amid selective buying; Nifty closes above 25,550

Benchmarks end higher amid selective buying; Nifty closes above 25,550

Gulf Oil Lubricants renews multi-year pact with Mahindra & Mahindra

Gulf Oil Lubricants renews multi-year pact with Mahindra & Mahindra

Board of JSW Infrastructure appoints director

Board of JSW Infrastructure appoints director

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance