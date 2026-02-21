HDFC Bank allots 13.60 lakh equity shares under ESOS

HDFC Bank has allotted 13,60,302 equity shares to the employees of the Bank pursuant to exercise of Options/RSU's under its Employees Stock Options Scheme (ESOS).

The paid-up share capital of the Bank will accordingly increase from 15,38,80,85,056 equity shares of Re 1/- each to 15,38,94,45,358 equity shares of Re 1/- each.

