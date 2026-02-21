Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WeWork India proposes to add 3,100 desks in Bengaluru by Sept'26

Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

WeWork India Management said that it has entered into a lease deed for capacity addition in Bengaluru, admeasuring 1,69,485 square feet, which will result in an increase in its operational capacity.

The companys existing capacity comprises of 1,21,638 desks, with a utilization rate of 83%.

With this new lease deed, the company expects to add a total of 3,100 desks before September 2026.

The total cost for the proposed capacity addition is Rs 42 crore, which would be funded either through debt or internal accruals.

WeWork India is one of Indias leading premium flexible workspace operators. Since its inception, WeWork India has expanded across 8 cities in Chennai, New Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad, with 73 operational centres spanning 8.2 million square feet (as of December 2025).

 

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of 16.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 83.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 634.11 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The scrip had declined 1.56% to end at Rs 531.80 on the BSE.

Board of Rex Sealing & Packing Industries allots 60,952 equity shares on conversion of warrants

Benchmarks end higher amid selective buying; Nifty closes above 25,550

Gulf Oil Lubricants renews multi-year pact with Mahindra & Mahindra

Board of JSW Infrastructure appoints director

JSW Infrastructure approves fund raising up to Rs 25 cr via equity route

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

