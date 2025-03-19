Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Federal Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Federal Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 185.39, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 25.73% in last one year as compared to a 5% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.48% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 185.39, up 2.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22931.25. The Sensex is at 75518.74, up 0.29%. Federal Bank Ltd has risen around 0.55% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 49314.5, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 75.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 185.5, up 2.83% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 25.73% in last one year as compared to a 5% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.48% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.27 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

First Published: Mar 19 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

