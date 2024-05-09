Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Industrials shares slide

Image

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Industrials stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Industrials index falling 333.45 points or 2.47% at 13161.35 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, GE Power India Ltd (down 6.25%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (down 6.05%),Time Technoplast Ltd (down 5.86%),Sanghvi Movers Ltd (down 5.43%),Ester Industries Ltd (down 5.03%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd (down 5%), Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd (down 5%), Transformers & Rectifiers India Ltd (down 4.99%), GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd (down 4.92%), and Centum Electronics Ltd (down 4.85%).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
On the other hand, Rossell India Ltd (up 7.13%), SKF India Ltd (up 6.57%), and WPIL Ltd (up 5.19%) moved up.
At 13:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 740 or 1.01% at 72726.39.
The Nifty 50 index was down 248.25 points or 1.11% at 22054.25.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 734.4 points or 1.59% at 45442.4.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 184.73 points or 1.31% at 13870.26.
On BSE,1020 shares were trading in green, 2698 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon