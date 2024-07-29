Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 334.17% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 1140.49 crore
Net profit of Finolex Industries rose 334.17% to Rs 500.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 115.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 1140.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1179.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1140.491179.17 -3 OPM %18.1212.93 -PBDT255.40191.28 34 PBT229.32156.89 46 NP500.73115.33 334
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may see higher start; GIFT Nifty up 150 pts, Nikkei rises 2%

Cricket at Olympics: Heard players' conversations in dressing room - Dravid

Thousands battle US-Canada wildfires as smoke causes air quality alerts

Harris' AI doctored video shared by Musk raises concerns ahead of elections

Ex-US VP Al Gore endorses Harris as Democrats' presidential candidate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon