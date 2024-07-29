Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 464.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.78% to Rs 234.37 croreNet profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 464.19% to Rs 110.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.78% to Rs 234.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 145.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales234.37145.77 61 OPM %56.566.47 -PBDT151.6829.77 410 PBT138.2525.44 443 NP110.9219.66 464
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content