Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 464.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 29 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 60.78% to Rs 234.37 crore
Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 464.19% to Rs 110.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 60.78% to Rs 234.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 145.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales234.37145.77 61 OPM %56.566.47 -PBDT151.6829.77 410 PBT138.2525.44 443 NP110.9219.66 464
First Published: Jul 29 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

